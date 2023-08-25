Naseeruddin Shah turns director for new short film 'Man Woman Man Woman'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has directed ''Man Woman Man Woman'', a short film that depicts love and companionship across two generations.

Also written by Shah, the 26-minute short film has been released on the official YouTube channel of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The film, which revolves around the complexities of relationships in the modern world, features his actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah and son Vivaan Shah along with actors Tarun Dhanrajgir and Saba Azad.

"I am very glad to be releasing my short film with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. 'Man Woman Man Woman' is a story of love, sans conditions. It is an attempt to show how uncomplicated relationships can be when love is the guiding light. I hope the audience finds some inspiration in it,'' Shah, who earlier directed the 2006 feature film ''Yun Hota To Kya Hota'', said in a statement.

Set in contemporary times, ''Man Woman Man Woman'' unravels a seemingly complex plot in a light-hearted manner.

''It navigates the dating lives of two couples who have a lot in common but eventually find themselves at a crossroads. As their stories unfold, the film captures the essence of unconditional love, romantic and familial, that charms the viewer in more ways than one. Ultimately, following a series of funny coincidences, the film delivers a profound message that is not unheard of yet extraordinary: love conquers all,'' read the official plotline.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah said she loved being part of her husband's directorial project. "Naseer had a clear vision about how he wants the story to unfold and we all had a wonderful time working towards that vision. 'Man Woman Man Woman' is a beautiful depiction of the unconventional dynamics in modern-day relationships,'' she added.

For ''Rocket Boys'' actor Azad, working with Shah and Pathak was a dream come true moment.

''While his guidance allowed me to understand my character in a nuanced manner, her grace helped me be at ease on set. Needless to say, being a part this film and the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform has been a truly memorable experience,'' she added. Vivaan Shah said the film became extra special because it had his father as a director and mother as his co-star.

''It's a beautiful film featuring some of the most beautiful actors and even more beautiful characters. Kudos to Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films for promoting creativity and originality in storytelling. I can't wait to see the viewers' reaction," he added. For actor Tarun Dhanrajgir it was a wonderful experience to work on a unique love story told through the lens of the brilliant actor-director Naseeruddin Shah''. ''Man Woman Man Woman'' is backed by Motley Movies and Trigger Productions.

