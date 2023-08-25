Left Menu

Zee Enterprises to launch first exclusively isiZulu TV channel in South Africa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:35 IST
Indian media conglomerate Zee Enterprises will launch on Monday South Africa's first TV channel broadcasting entertainment programmes exclusively in isiZulu, the largest of the 12 official languages of the country.

The introduction of the Zee Zonke ('Zee for All' in isiZulu) channel has received the blessings and support of the office of the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who welcomed the move.

The channel is expected to aid in improving Indo-South Africa bilateral relations, as well as the Indo-Zulu relationship.

"Both South Africa and India are home to a rich and diverse culture with centuries-long history of art, music and dance. Both countries also have a strong tradition of hospitality, with a focus on family and community," said Somnath Malakar, CEO of ZEE Entertainment Africa.

"Our vision at Zee Entertainment has always been to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences. The launch of Zee Zonke marks an exciting milestone for us as we aim to bridge linguistic barriers and provide a unique viewing experience of resonance and connect with diverse audiences," he added.

Zee Zonke, broadcasting 24/7, will offer drama series and novellas fully dubbed in isiZulu, catering for South African audiences.

Zee TV, a television channel owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, was first launched in South Africa in 1996, two years after India resumed diplomatic relations with the country following a break of almost four decades due to apartheid sanctions.

The Hindi-only channel proved very popular with the 1.2 million Indian-origin citizens, with subscriptions growing exponentially after English subtitling was introduced.

The isiZulu language from the Nguni family is spoken by approximately 27.3 million South Africans, making it the most significant and widely spoken local language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

