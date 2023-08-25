Left Menu

Sunny Deol attends success party of 'Gadar 2' with his brother Bobby Deol

With ‘Gadar 2’ entering the 400 crore club, Sunny Deol has all the reasons to celebrate the success of his film. He along with his brother and actor Bobby Deol attended the success part of the film in Mumbai.

25-08-2023
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol (Image source/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With ‘Gadar 2’ entering the 400 crore club, Sunny Deol has all the reasons to celebrate the success of his film. He along with his brother and actor Bobby Deol attended the success part of the film in Mumbai. Both the brothers looked stunning. While Sunny opted for a T-shirt along with a coat and jeans while Bobby wore a white T-shirt with green loosely fitted trousers.

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the popular movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which was released in 2001.  The movie was set during the 1947 Indian Partition, starring Sunny Deol as the truck driver Tara and Ameesha Patel as Sakina.

In ‘Gadar 2’, Tara Singh is seen crossing the border in a risky attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. Deol also attended the special screening of his movie London

The special screening of the film was also hosted by the makers in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members. The first screening​ of ‘Gadar 2’ started today at 11:00 a.m. and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. (ANI)

