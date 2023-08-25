Divya Agarwal gets candid about her character in ‘TatluBaaz’
Actor Divya Agarwal is currently busy with the shoot of her web show ‘TatluBaaz’, which features Dheeraj Dhoopar in the titular role. The actor spoke about playing a simple girl on-screen and said that somewhere she relates to her character in the series.
- Country:
- India
Actor Divya Agarwal is currently busy with the shoot of her web show ‘TatluBaaz’, which features Dheeraj Dhoopar in the titular role. The actor spoke about playing a simple girl on-screen and said that somewhere she relates to her character in the series. Divya talked about essaying the role of Disha Singh in the show and said, “Disha is a very simple and sweet girl who has fallen in love with TatluBaaz (Dheeraj Dhoopar).”
The ‘Cartel’ actor further shared how much she is fond of doing an OTT show, “I always wanted to work in the OTT space. There is some thrill about OTT, which I enjoy a lot.” Divya relates to Disha and they both share certain traits, as she said, “In Disha, you can see a little bit of Divya Agarwal. Also, I had a great time working with this wonderful team including the cast, director, and producer.”
The series was recently shot in some real locations in Varanasi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It is directed by Vibhu Kashyap. Divya is also known for working in a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut. She also worked in web shows such as ‘Cartel’ and ‘Abhay’. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vaswani Group Mumbai continues to redefine the skyline of Mumbai and Pune with over 1.7 million square feet of constructed spaces
Three sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for beating up driver of civic bus in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra: Green diesel worth more than Rs 1 cr seized from two fishing boats in RaigadTo Press Trust of India - MumbaiDat'
Mumbai: Customs seize diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr, one held
Ugandan man arrested with ingested cocaine capsules worth Rs 7.85 crore at Mumbai airport