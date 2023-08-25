Left Menu

‘Maddam Sir’ fame Yukti Kapoor joins cast of ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’

‘Maddam Sir’ fame Yukti Kapoor opened up about joining the new show ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ and shared her excitement on being part of it.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:43 IST
‘Maddam Sir’ fame Yukti Kapoor joins cast of ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’
Yukti Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Maddam Sir' fame Yukti Kapoor opened up about joining the new show 'Keh Doon Tumhein' and shared her excitement on being part of it. Yukti, who will be seen in a thriller genre show for the first time said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is the first time that I'll be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation."

Set in Panchgani, 'Keh Doon Tumhein' is a murder mystery and love story, starring Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. Kapoor made her acting debut as Guddi in 2010 with 'Nanhi Si Kali Meri Laadli'. Following that, in 2013, she played Tanu Chauhan in 'Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga', Bittoo in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', and Mayura Dunavati in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. She made her acting debut in the same year, as Mona Bai in the Bhojpuri film 'Ka Ukhaad Leba'. She is also known for portraying Urmila in 'Siya Ke Ram' and Ragini Singh in 'Agniphera' and Karishma Singh in 'Maddam Sir'.

'Keh Doon Tumhein' is set to start on September 4 on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023