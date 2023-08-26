Left Menu

Bill Murray, Kelis part after two months of dating

American singer Kelis and American actor Bill Murray apparently decided to part ways, after only two months of dating.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 10:27 IST
Bill Murray, Kelis part after two months of dating
Bill Murray and Kelis (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer Kelis and American actor Bill Murray have apparently decided to part ways, after only two months of dating. According to PageSix, the 'Milkshake' singer is the one who purportedly broke up with the 'Ghostbusters' actor.

According to a source, "Kelis and Bill were and still are very fond of each other but things just ran their course." They both have demanding schedules and chose to part ways after a brief courtship. They intend to keep in touch but also go on with their lives.

For the course of their relationship, Kelis and the "Saturday Night Live" star, who has six boys between his ex-wives, kept their affair a secret—until now. The singer made it clear that they were not dating just one day before the Sun reported on their breakup.

Upon being questioned on Instagram about whether she was "really dating Bill Murray," Kelis responded, "Ugh, no!" When approached by fans to address the dating rumours in the earlier months, the artist sounded a different tune.

Would you mind responding to these Bill Murray charges, ma'am? Why, damn! In June, a follower asked a question about one of Kelis' bikini photos under it. "What is he doing with all that?!?" The mother of three answered, "LOL no babe, I wouldn't bother at all," not confirming or refuting the rumour.

The former musician who is now a farmer continued by stating that she and Murray are "both blessed, rich, and happy." Early in June, when Murray was seen accompanying the "Bossy" singer to a London concert, the twosome was first publicly linked.

They were staying together in a hotel at the time, according to people close to the couple, and had been "getting close for a while" after initially "hitting it off" in the US. They appeared to have connected over their loss as well. While Murray just lost his older brother Ed and his divorced wife Jennifer Butler, Kelis lost her second husband Mike Mora in March 2022.

The insider said at the time, "They have that similar tie between them and have both had very recent bereavements. Despite having a very large age gap, they are both unmarried and enjoying themselves, whatever it is that brings them together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023