Bill Murray, Kelis part after two months of dating

American singer Kelis and American actor Bill Murray have apparently decided to part ways, after only two months of dating. According to PageSix, the 'Milkshake' singer is the one who purportedly broke up with the 'Ghostbusters' actor.

According to a source, "Kelis and Bill were and still are very fond of each other but things just ran their course." They both have demanding schedules and chose to part ways after a brief courtship. They intend to keep in touch but also go on with their lives.

For the course of their relationship, Kelis and the "Saturday Night Live" star, who has six boys between his ex-wives, kept their affair a secret—until now. The singer made it clear that they were not dating just one day before the Sun reported on their breakup.

Upon being questioned on Instagram about whether she was "really dating Bill Murray," Kelis responded, "Ugh, no!" When approached by fans to address the dating rumours in the earlier months, the artist sounded a different tune.

Would you mind responding to these Bill Murray charges, ma'am? Why, damn! In June, a follower asked a question about one of Kelis' bikini photos under it. "What is he doing with all that?!?" The mother of three answered, "LOL no babe, I wouldn't bother at all," not confirming or refuting the rumour.

The former musician who is now a farmer continued by stating that she and Murray are "both blessed, rich, and happy." Early in June, when Murray was seen accompanying the "Bossy" singer to a London concert, the twosome was first publicly linked.

They were staying together in a hotel at the time, according to people close to the couple, and had been "getting close for a while" after initially "hitting it off" in the US. They appeared to have connected over their loss as well. While Murray just lost his older brother Ed and his divorced wife Jennifer Butler, Kelis lost her second husband Mike Mora in March 2022.

The insider said at the time, "They have that similar tie between them and have both had very recent bereavements. Despite having a very large age gap, they are both unmarried and enjoying themselves, whatever it is that brings them together. (ANI)

