‘Guns & Gulaabs’: Shreya Dhanwanthary opens up about working with Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 16:18 IST
'Guns & Gulaabs': Shreya Dhanwanthary opens up about working with Dulquer Salmaan
Shreya Dhanwanthary (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released web series 'Guns & Gulaabs'. Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show.

The show also stars RajKummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. In the series, Shreya portrayed the role of Yamini alongside Dulquer.

On sharing the screen with Dulquer, Shreya said, "Reuniting with Dulquer has been an absolute delight. Our on-screen chemistry is something that unfolded naturally, and I believe it adds an extra layer of depth to our characters. We bounce off each other's energy effortlessly, which translates beautifully on screen. I would like to extend my gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of appreciation and love." Immersed in the '90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read.

Shreya and Duluqer were previously seen in the thriller film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

