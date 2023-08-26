Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, takes on an AI chatbot

Legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner has been spending time exploring the new frontier of artificial intelligence. The actor best known for playing Captain Kirk on "Star Trek" talked with ProtoBot, a device that combines holographic visuals with conversational AI, and grappled with philosophical and ethical questions about the technology.

'This is my world': Russia's top Barbie fan sees herself in movie

As the proud owner of 12,000 Barbie dolls, Russian collector Tatiana Tuzova was more excited than most to watch the Hollywood movie based on her idol. She was not disappointed.

Warner Bros delays 'Dune,' 'Lord of the Rings' films due to strike

The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune" sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike. The decision deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark which are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dune" was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

