Left Menu

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli cremated in Mumbai

Veteran Hindi film lyricist Dev Kohli passed away in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 80. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai as his near and dear ones bid an emotional farewell.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:12 IST
Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli cremated in Mumbai
Dev Kohli (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Hindi film lyricist Dev Kohli passed away in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 80. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai as his near and dear ones bid an emotional farewell.

His co-workers and music composers like Anand Raaj Anand and Uttam Singh attended the last rites of the actor. Talking exclusively to ANI, composer Uttam Singh said, "One of the biggest musicians of our country, Dev Kohli whose first song 'Geet Gata Chal' is still alive, and will remain forever. I am fortunate that my friendship with him was almost 50 years and I got a chance to serve him.  May his soul rest in peace."

Kohli's spokesperson Pritam Sharma confirmed the lyricist passed away at his home early this morning. He was unwell for some months now and had been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai before being brought home around 10 days ago, Sharma said. Kohli is renowned for his contributions to more than 100 films, including 'Maine Pyaar Kiya,' 'Baazigar,' 'Judwaa 2,' 'Musafir,' 'Shoot Out At Lokhandwala,' and 'Taxi Num 911.' He collaborated with music directors such as Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand Milind, and others.

Born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan into a Sikh family, Kohli relocated to Dehradun following Partition. Kohli's close friend composer, lyricist and playback singer Anand Raaj Anand told ANI, "Anand Raaj Anand said "I have had a great journey with Kohli saab..He did a great job with Anu Malik too. I used to be surprised that a saintly man has also written a song like 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 11'. I pray for him."

Dev Kohli wrote lyrics for several hit songs like 'Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate,' 'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja,' 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee,' 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' He and Anu Malik formed a spectacular partnership in the 1990s, working together on songs like 'Dekho Dekho Jaanam Hum' in Ishq and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen' in 'Baazigar.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023