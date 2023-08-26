Left Menu

Anil Kapoor celebrates 18 years of ‘No Entry’

Actor Anil Kapoor took us back to the ‘No Entry’ times by sharing memories on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the movie

Anil Kapoor,Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anil Kapoor took us back to the 'No Entry' times by sharing memories on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the movie. To make this day more special, Anil dropped stills captured during the shooting of the film featuring his co-stars including Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta on his Instagram story.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Celebrating 18 years of #NoEntry! A timeless comedy! Here's to the amazing memories!" Re-sharing Anil's post, Lara Dutt wrote, "We're finally adulting now! Such a blast this was!!"

Released in the year 2005, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin'. In 2021, on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to the film which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The multi-star cast film 'No Entry,' follows the story of three married men who hide their illicit relationship from their wives and get into big trouble. Meanwhile, Anil will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Apart from that he also has 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of 'Fighter' unveiled an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, there are Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

