Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99; 'This is my world': Russia's top Barbie fan sees herself in movie and more

Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99

Bob Barker, an affable fixture on U.S. television for half a century who hosted the popular game show "The Price Is Right" for 35 years and was a committed animal rights activist, has died at age 99, his publicist said. The silver-haired Barker, host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007, won 19 Daytime Emmy awards, the top U.S. television honors, and also was known for a memorable comic turn playing himself in the hit 1996 film "Happy Gilmore," beating up a character played by Adam Sandler.

'This is my world': Russia's top Barbie fan sees herself in movie

As the proud owner of 12,000 Barbie dolls, Russian collector Tatiana Tuzova was more excited than most to watch the Hollywood movie based on her idol. She was not disappointed.

Warner Bros delays 'Dune,' 'Lord of the Rings' films due to strike

The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune" sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike. The decision deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark which are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dune" was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

