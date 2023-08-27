'Stranger Things' ending 'won't be easy', says Joe Keery

There's a sense of both relief and sadness, says actor Joe Keery, who is getting ready to bid adieu to ''Stranger Things'', the popular sci-fi horror drama series.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the Netflix show is slated to end with the fifth season.

Keery said he owes his career to the series, on which he plays Steve Harrington.

''It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end. I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show. It's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness.

''I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it... Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too,'' the 31-year-old actor told fashion journal Women's Wear Daily in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The production on the fifth and final season of the show is on hold due to the actors and writers strike. Once the strike is over, filming for the series should resume.

Set in the 1980s, ''Stranger Things'' takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the US, where a secret government lab accidentally opens the door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

