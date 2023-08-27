Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99; 'This is my world': Russia's top Barbie fan sees herself in movie

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99

Bob Barker, an affable fixture on U.S. television for half a century who hosted the popular game show "The Price Is Right" for 35 years and was a committed animal rights activist, has died at age 99, his publicist said. The silver-haired Barker, host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007, won 19 Daytime Emmy awards, the top U.S. television honors, and also was known for a memorable comic turn playing himself in the hit 1996 film "Happy Gilmore," beating up a character played by Adam Sandler.

'This is my world': Russia's top Barbie fan sees herself in movie

As the proud owner of 12,000 Barbie dolls, Russian collector Tatiana Tuzova was more excited than most to watch the Hollywood movie based on her idol. She was not disappointed.

