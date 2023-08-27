Left Menu

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shut down breakup rumours with their Sunday lunch date

Couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora assured fans that their love life is going strong after several reports claimed that they’d broken up.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:31 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora assured fans that their love life is going strong after several reports claimed that they’d broken up. On Sunday, the duo stepped out for a lunch date and was even captured by Mumbai-based paps.

They looked extremely happy. In the viral pictures, Malaika is seen donning an all-white look. She opted for a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. Arjun looked uber cool in a black t-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie. Both Arjun and Malaika exited the restaurant together and left in the same car.

Their outing made their fans extremely happy. “Thank God. Break-up reports were not true,” a social media user commented.

“They look so good together,” another one wrote. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The couple made their relationship official when Malaika shared a sweet birthday post for Arjun in 2019. They have been dishing out a major couple goals ever since.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20 years old. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

