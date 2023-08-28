Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora step out for dinner date

Recently several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the ‘Gunday’ actor is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora put an end to all the breakup rumours stepped out in Mumbai a dinner date. The duo was papped coming out of a restaurant on Sunday night. Malaika looked stunning in a white coat with matching pants, while Arjun was seen in an olive green sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers.

Several pictures and videos of the couple exiting the restaurant surfaced on social media. Earlier on Sunday, the duo was snapped at a lunch date in the city and was even captured by Mumbai-based paps.

They looked extremely happy. In the viral pictures, Malaika is seen donning an all-white look. She opted for a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. Arjun looked uber cool in a black t-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the 'Gunday' actor is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila. On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

