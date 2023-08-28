Left Menu

Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film 'PARADISE'

Music Director is K Krishnakumar who has scored over 30 films.Anto Chittilappilly, Producer and CEO of Newton Cinema, expressed his admiration for Prasanna Vithanages masterful storytelling, noting that viewers will be captivated by this extraordinary thriller.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:27 IST
Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film 'PARADISE'
  • Country:
  • United States

Newton Cinema announces its fourth film, 'PARADISE,' accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look poster. The film is directed by Prasanna Vithanage, winner of over 35 international and national awards. Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam will be presenting the film under the banner of Madras Talkies.

'PARADISE' is in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages. The film features the cast of Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. Cinematographer is Rajeev Ravi, winner of multiple Best Cinematographer awards and over 40 films including 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Liar's Dice'. Editor is Sreekar Prasad, Limca Book of Records award winner with a portfolio of over 600 films including 'RRR' and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Sound Designer is Tapas Nayak, known for his contributions in notable films including Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan'. Music Director is ''K'' (Krishnakumar) who has scored over 30 films.

Anto Chittilappilly, Producer and CEO of Newton Cinema, expressed his admiration for Prasanna Vithanage's masterful storytelling, noting that viewers will be captivated by this extraordinary thriller. Chittilappilly stated, ''PARADISE is a perfect blend of artistic brilliance and commercial entertainment, demanding to be experienced on the big screen.'' Newton Cinema's filmography encompasses titles such as 'LALANNA'S SONG' directed by Megha Ramaswamy, 'KISS' directed by Varun Grover, and 'FAMILY' by Don Palathara. 'LALANNA'S SONG' premiered at IFFLA, Los Angeles, and was honored with a special commendation. 'KISS' showcased at NYIFF, New York, securing the Best Director accolade at BISFF, Bangalore, and clinching the Best Short Narrative at Tasveer, Seattle. With its premiere at IFFR, Rotterdam, 'FAMILY' won the Best Film accolade from HFF, Turkey, subsequently garnering nominations for Best Film and Best Director at IFFM, Melbourne.

About Newton Cinema Established in 2020 by Anto Chittilappilly and Sanita Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema stands as a global film production house, dedicated to curating extraordinary stories that challenge social norms and inspire positive change. By amplifying the voices of the marginalized, Newton Cinema fosters inclusivity, upholds humanity, and strives for a more peaceful world. Deeply committed to sustainability, Newton Cinema promotes social, environmental, and economic transformations for the future. Newton Cinema operates offices in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Kochi.

For more information, please visit: Website | Instagram| X| Facebook| LinkedIn| YouTube Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194358/PARADISE_Newton_Cinema.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194457/Newton_Cinema_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023