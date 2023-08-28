Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99
Bob Barker, an affable fixture on U.S. television for half a century who hosted the popular game show "The Price Is Right" for 35 years and was a committed animal rights activist, has died at age 99, his publicist said. The silver-haired Barker, host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007, won 19 Daytime Emmy awards, the top U.S. television honors, and also was known for a memorable comic turn playing himself in the hit 1996 film "Happy Gilmore," beating up a character played by Adam Sandler.
