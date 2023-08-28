Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' earns Rs 40.71 crore in opening weekend

Dream Girl 2, fronted by Ayushmann Khurrana, has raised Rs 40.71 crore net on domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers announced Monday.Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurranas 2019 hit of the same name.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:08 IST
''Dream Girl 2'', fronted by Ayushmann Khurrana, has raised Rs 40.71 crore net on domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

According to the production house, ''Dream Girl 2'' added Rs 16 crore on the third day of release, bringing up its box office total from Rs 24.71 crore to Rs 40.71 crore.

''Aap sabki @pooja___dreamgirl ko beshumaar pyaar dene ke liye dher saari smoochies. Book your tickets now!'' the banner said in the post.

In the film, Khurrana plays Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, Pari, played by Ananya Panday.

''Dream Girl 2'' also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It hit the screens on August 25.

