Prime Video sets Sept 14 premiere for crime drama series 'Bambai Meri Jaan'

Crime drama series ''Bambai Meri Jaan'', produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on September 14, the streaming platform announced Monday.

The 10-part show, created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Saudagar has also directed the show from a story by S Hussain Zaidi.

Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (Tiwary), torn between his father's law enforcement legacy (Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organised crime.

'''Bambai Meri Jaan' is an intricate and intriguing story of dreams and ambitions, where the insatiable hunger for power defines one's choices. The story is like an immaculate symphony that delves deep into the psyche and emotions of its key characters, as they struggle with the consequences of their own choices,'' said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said the show chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation.

''Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world,'' he added.

Saudagar said "Bambai Meri Jaan'' deals with the complexity of ''nature vs nurture''. '''Bambai Meri Jaan' weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post independent Mumbai. We can't wait to see viewers' reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts,'' he said.

''Bambai Meri Jaan'' is backed by Excel Media and Entertainment's Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream all the 10 episodes from September 14.

