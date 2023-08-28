Left Menu

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, joins hands with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate authentic Indian flavors

Our commitment to delivering unparalleled taste experiences remains unwavering. Shah Rukh Khan, an icon transcending borders, shares his perspective Indias rich culinary heritage is a source of pride, and Im delighted to partner with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, a brand synonymous with this heritage.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:17 IST
Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, joins hands with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate authentic Indian flavors
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28: Leading FMCG Giant Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna. While Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens' products are cherished delicacies that have been synonymous with India's culinary heritage, this collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavors with the world.

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, celebrated for their time-honored legacy, have perfected the art of crafting exquisite Indian sweets and snacks that resonate with a multitude of palates. Collaborating with SRK and Rashmika underscores the brand's resolve to uphold tradition while embracing a modern vision. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manish Agarwal - MD, says, ''Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens have long been treasured as a cornerstone of India's snacking tapestry. While our delectable creations have remained India's delight, our association with Shah Rukh and Rashmika is a testament to our aspiration to showcase the essence of our flavors to the Indian Palette. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled taste experiences remains unwavering.'' Shah Rukh Khan, an icon transcending borders, shares his perspective: ''India's rich culinary heritage is a source of pride, and I'm delighted to partner with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, a brand synonymous with this heritage. Although these delicacies have been savored locally, this collaboration is an endeavor to introduce audiences to India's authentic flavors.'' Rashmika Mandanna, a charismatic force in the entertainment industry, adds, ''Food, with its universal appeal, has the power to bridge cultures. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens. Together, we aspire to share India's beloved traditional snacks and sweets with everyone.'' The synergy between Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, SRK and Rashmika marks a pivotal chapter in the brand's narrative. Unified by their dedication to excellence, this partnership is set to elevate the perception of Indian flavors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023