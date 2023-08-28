Film personalities congratulate 'nation's pride' Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics Championships win

Actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Allu Arjun and Abhishek Bachchan on Monday praised javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra, who had become the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in Tokyo Games in 2021, secured the top place with a best throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final held in Budapest here on Sunday. He won a silver in the 2022 edition of World Championships.

Lauding the track and field athlete, Devgn said in an X post: ''Finally got to witness this incredible 88.17m throw. KYA PHEKTA HAI YAAR! Congratulations to the nation's pride #NeerajChopra for being the first Indian to win gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships.'' In an Instagram Story post, Kareena said she was proud of ''World Champion'' Chopra.

Arjun, who last week was announced as winner of the best actor National Award for ''Pushpa: The Rise'', said it was a ''proud victory for India''.

''Congratulations to #NeerajChopra garu for winning Gold for the 1st time at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships,'' he added in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

''Congratulations @neeraj_chopra! This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India,'' Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Abhishek praised Chopra on his yet another landmark achievement.

''Once again, @neeraj_chopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men's javelin throw competition at the #World Athletics Championships,'' he wrote on the microblogging site.

Sanjay Dutt termed Chopra's victory as ''a historic win for India''.

''Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on becoming the first Indian to win gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Pure brilliance!'' he wrote.

''Kudos @Neeraj_chopra1 on your incredible triumph at #WorldAthleticsChampionships!'' Kajol said on X.

Vicky Kaushal shared Chopra's pictures on Instagram and called him an ''absolute legend''.

''Congratulations (clap emojis) Onwards and upwards @neeraj_chopra (gold medal emoji) @worldathletics #javelin,'' Farhan Akhtar posted on Instagram.

In an X post, Randeep Hooda said Chopra's triumph is ''a testament to your dedication and spirit''.

Commenting on Chopra's latest achievement, Shahid Kapoor on Instagram said: ''CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WORLD CHAMPION @neeraj_chopra #Proud.'' On Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar posted a Story and described him as ''starboy''.

