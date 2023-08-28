Left Menu

‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ actor Mudit Nayyar excited about exploring new genre with ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’

‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ fame Mudit Nayyar, who will be seen playing the role of Vikrant in the upcoming thriller show ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, shared his experience about being part of the drama and exploring a new genre.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' fame Mudit Nayyar, who will be seen playing the role of Vikrant in the upcoming thriller show 'Keh Doon Tumhein', shared his experience about being part of the drama and exploring a new genre. This is the first time Mudit will be seen in a thriller show. Talking about the same he shared, "I was cast in the show 'Keh Doon Tumhein' in an old fashion way. I received the script and auditioned for the script which was loved by our producer Shweta Shinde. "

He added that he was initially not interested in taking up the project, "I was not keen to do television but when Vikrant's character was narrated to me, I was instantly hooked on to it and it is not every day you get to play such characters and Vikrant is such a character which consist of all the shades of emotions." While opening up about his role and theme of the thriller series, he said, "I am extremely excited to play the role of Vikrant a take it to a different level. The theme of the show is a little dark, different from the other shows along with the locations which add to the authenticity of the plot and screenplay. 'Keh Doon Tumhein' is a fast-paced thriller, it takes its own time to develop each character. The show will keep you hooked from the very first episode"

Set in Panchgani, 'Keh Doon Tumhein' is a murder mystery and love story. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. 'Keh Doon Tumhein' will be starting from September 4 on Star Plus. (ANI)

