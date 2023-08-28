Left Menu

Actor Vadivelu's younger brother Jagatheeshwaran passes away

Actor Vadivelu's younger brother Jagatheeshwaran is no more.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:29 IST
Actor Vadivelu’s younger brother Jagatheeshwaran passes away
Jagatheeshwaran (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Actor Vadivelu's younger brother Jagatheeshwaran is no more. He breathed his last on Monday morning. He was 52.

Jagatheeshwaran had been undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment and unfortunately, on Monday, he lost his life. Even though Jagatheeshwaran did not venture into a full-fledged acting career in the movies, he made a few appearances in films. He was featured in 'Kadhal Azhivathillai' film.

After not having a successful stint in the film industry, Jagatheeshwaran started his textile business in Madurai. More details regarding his demise are awaited. Earlier this year, Vadivelu also lost his mother due to age-related ailments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

