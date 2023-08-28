Left Menu

"...Color of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood": Kalki

Actor Kalki Koechlin has come a long way in her career. As she is gearing up for the release of 'Goldfish', she candidly opened up about how the colour of her skin limited her roles in Bollywood.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:04 IST
Kalki Koechlin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kalki Koechlin has come a long way in her career. As she is gearing up for the release of 'Goldfish', she candidly opened up about how the colour of her skin limited her roles in Bollywood. "Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for," she said in a press note.

In 'Goldfish', Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval is also a part of it. Sharing her experience working with Deepti Naval, Kalki added, "It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji, she is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising, I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I'd have to react to it. I loved working with her."

'Goldfish' marks the return of Kalki to the theatres after four years. Kalki was last seen in 2019 Hindi movie 'Gully Boy'. The film will be out in theatres on September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

