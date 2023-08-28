Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-When is Venice Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?; Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-When is Venice Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world, with its 80th edition opening this week. Below are some facts about the festival and the 2023 contenders.

Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99

Bob Barker, an affable fixture on U.S. television for half a century who hosted the popular game show "The Price Is Right" for 35 years and was a committed animal rights activist, has died at age 99, his publicist said. The silver-haired Barker, host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007, won 19 Daytime Emmy awards, the top U.S. television honors, and also was known for a memorable comic turn playing himself in the hit 1996 film "Happy Gilmore," beating up a character played by Adam Sandler.

(With inputs from agencies.)