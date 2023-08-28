Asha Bhosle lends voice to song in Anshuman Jha's film 'Hari-Om'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is all set to make you fall in love with her voice once again. She has recorded a song ' 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan' for Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Hari-Om'.

Sharing more details about the track, Anshuman said, "It's surreal to have met Asha Ji. So grateful that she has sung 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan' in her inimitable style. She also loved the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me she had met Bruce Lee in 1971 which made the meeting even more special. I asked her what he was like and she very kindly shared." "The track is called 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan', it's a feel good, slice of life track which is filmed of the journey which the father(Raghuvir Yadav as Hari) & the son (Anshuman Jha as Om) take through Varanasi," he added.

Director Harish Vyas also expressed his happiness about having met Asha Bhosle. "It was a memorable moment for the film's crew and the Director was beyond excited. 'Asha Tai saw some rushes of the film, liked it and so I called Anshuman to the studio who was keen to seek her blessings," he said.

More details regarding the song are awaited. (ANI)

