Vijay's son chooses to follow grandfather's footsteps; roped in to direct film by Lyca Productions

Following the footsteps of his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar rather than his famous actor- father, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has chosen to direct a film over acting. Lyca Productions, known for their big-budget star projects, on Monday announced a Tamil film with him at the helm.

Confirming the news, producer A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, said, ''Jason Sanjay will direct our next project, which has a unique story premise and will be an engrossing experience.'' According to Subaskaran, the untitled film will have emerging stars in its cast. ''We are in talks with top league technicians from the industry to be a part of this project,'' he added.

In a press statement issued by Lyca Productions, Jason Sanjay said, ''It's an honour to get the opportunity to direct my first film for a prestigious production house like Lyca Productions. It has been a hub of encouraging talents and has created a stream of new filmmakers. I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialise it.'' Jason Sanjay has done his BA (Hons) in screenwriting in London. He also has a film production diploma from Toronto Film School. A short film called 'Pull the Trigger', which runs a little over 13-minute, which he had directed as part of his course work, is being circulated in social media by Vijay's fans, soon after the announcement.

''It's great to see that he has not only specialised in screenwriting and direction, but has also studied production, which we believe is an essential quality that every filmmaker should master,'' said Subaskaran.

Shortly after the announcement, the news went viral in social media, mostly thanks to Vijay's fans. X user and Vijay fan Karthik DP tweeted: ''Through #Kaththi, #ThalapathyVijay proudly introduced @LycaProductions to this cinema industry. Now, they are excitedly presenting Thalapathy Vijay's son -- #JasonSanjay's directorial debut.'' Another X user, @georgeviews, pointed out: ''When #Thalapathy #Vijay made his acting debut, everyone referred to him as #SAC's son, but over the years he rose to stardom with his hard work and talent that now SAC has been identified as Vijay's dad. Jason Sanjay is now being referred to as Vijay's son. Hope he will also match the legacy of his dad!''

