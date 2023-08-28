Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut with Lyca Productions film

Jason Sanjay, son of South star Vijay, will be making his debut as a director with an upcoming feature film backed by Lyca Productions.

The production company, known for Tamil titles such as ''Kaththi'', ''Darbar'', ''Vada Chennai'', ''Ponniyin Selvan'' and ''Indian 2'', announced the project on its official page on X. ''We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his directorial debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!'' the post read. Details about the plot, cast and release of the film are yet to be announced.

Jason Sanjay, son of Vijay and Sangeeta, has done graduation in screenwriting from London and Diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. He has previously directed a short film called ''Pull The Trigger''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)