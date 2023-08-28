Left Menu

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut with Lyca Productions film

Jason Sanjay, son of South star Vijay, will be making his debut as a director with an upcoming feature film backed by Lyca Productions.The production company, known for Tamil titles such as Kaththi, Darbar, Vada Chennai, Ponniyin Selvan and Indian 2, announced the project on its official page on X.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:58 IST
Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut with Lyca Productions film
  • Country:
  • India

Jason Sanjay, son of South star Vijay, will be making his debut as a director with an upcoming feature film backed by Lyca Productions.

The production company, known for Tamil titles such as ''Kaththi'', ''Darbar'', ''Vada Chennai'', ''Ponniyin Selvan'' and ''Indian 2'', announced the project on its official page on X. ''We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his directorial debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!'' the post read. Details about the plot, cast and release of the film are yet to be announced.

Jason Sanjay, son of Vijay and Sangeeta, has done graduation in screenwriting from London and Diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. He has previously directed a short film called ''Pull The Trigger''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

 Russia
2
Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

 Ukraine
3
Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast Asia: UN report 

Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast A...

 United States
4
LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

The Shared Responsibility of Online Privacy: Debunking the Individual Myth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023