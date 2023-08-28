Left Menu

Venice Film Festival to host Ukrainian Day

Ukrainian Day will be celebrated on September 6 at the Venice Film Festival 2023.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:13 IST
Venice Film Festival to host Ukrainian Day
Ukraine Flag (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ukrainian Day will be celebrated on September 6 at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The organisers will host a series of panels and meetings to support war-torn Ukraine and its film industry, Variety reported.

With this event, which follows an analogous initiative on the Lido last year, the fest's parent organization, the Venice Biennale foundation, "reaffirms its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the tragedy they are experiencing." It segues from similar initiatives to support Ukraine organized by the Biennale during its visual arts and architecture sections. The Venice fest's Ukrainian Day will be held at the Venice Production Bridge's Spazio Incontri at the Hotel Excelsior. It will include an introduction by the president of the Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, and artistic director Alberto Barbera.

The first panel will be titled "The Ukrainian Film Industry During the War" and feature a presentation of the state of affairs by Marina Kuderchuk, head of Ukraine's state agency for cinema. Another panel titled "Filming With Ukraine: Support and Cooperation" will also take place at the festival.

Premiering in Venice's Horizons Extra section this year is "Forever-Forever" ("Nazavzhdy-Nazavzhdy") by Ukrainian first time director Anna Buryachkova which completed principal photography in Kyiv just two months before the city faced Russia's full-scale attack war against Ukraine. The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place from August 30 to September 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023