Shakira to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Shakira is all set to be honoured with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the channel’s Video Music Awards on September 12.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:05 IST
Shakira (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
There's good news for Shakira's fans. As per US-based news portal Variety, Shakira is all set to be honoured with MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the channel's Video Music Awards on September 12.

The singer will also perform at the ceremony, which is presented by Toyota and will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Sharing the update, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ said, "Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honour at the first-ever VMAs (1984). (ANI)

