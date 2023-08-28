Left Menu

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl wishes actor’s daughter Alisah on birthday

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday wished the actor’s younger daughter Alisah on her birthday.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:11 IST
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl wishes actor’s daughter Alisah on birthday
Sushmita Sen’ with daughters, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl (Image Source: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday wished the actor's younger daughter Alisah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rohman shared a picture featuring himself with Sushmita and her two daughters- Renee and Alisah.

In the pictures, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in a yellow traditional outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday my Alisah."

Earlier today, Sushmita penned an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Alisah. She called her "special" and said that it is a privilege to be her mother. Taking to Insta, Sushmita shared a video with a series of pictures of her daughter and her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, she can be spotted with her mother and friends also.

She wrote in the caption, Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn't be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits #duggadugga #angel #maa" Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is seen in the web series 'Taali'. 'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023