Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan to launch 'Jawan' trailer on Aug 31, meet fans at Burj Khallifa

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching the trailer of his much-anticipated film Jawan on Thursday and meet his fans at Dubais Burj Khalifa.According to the makers, Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society.Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9pm and celebrate JAWAN with me.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:11 IST
Shah Rukh Khan to launch 'Jawan' trailer on Aug 31, meet fans at Burj Khallifa
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching the trailer of his much-anticipated film ''Jawan'' on Thursday and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

According to the makers, "Jawan" is a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

''Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate 'Jawan' with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm)'' Shah Rukh posted on his official page on microblogging site X.

The 58-year-old actor also asked his fans to dress in ''colour of love'' red for the occasion.

Directed by Atlee, ''Jawan'' also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023