As we celebrate Rakhi, I cherish the moments weve lived together. ktrtrs.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:43 IST
Raksha Bandhan celebrated at KCR's residence
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Thursday at 'Pragati Bhavan', the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, here.

Rao's elder sisters Lakshmibai, Jayamma and Lalithamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhis to Rao and celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao's wife Shobamma and others were present.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations here, in a social media post tagged photos with her brother IT Minister K T Rama Rao, and said : ''On this #RakshaBandhan, celebrating the bond of love, laughter and togetherness. As we celebrate Rakhi, I cherish the moments we've lived together. Here's to us, forever siblings! @ktrtrs.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

