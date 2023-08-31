Raksha Bandhan celebrated at KCR's residence
Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Thursday at 'Pragati Bhavan', the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, here.
Rao's elder sisters Lakshmibai, Jayamma and Lalithamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhis to Rao and celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.
Rao's wife Shobamma and others were present.
Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations here, in a social media post tagged photos with her brother IT Minister K T Rama Rao, and said : ''On this #RakshaBandhan, celebrating the bond of love, laughter and togetherness. As we celebrate Rakhi, I cherish the moments we've lived together. Here's to us, forever siblings! @ktrtrs.''
