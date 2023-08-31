Left Menu

'Stree' clocks 5 years, Abhishek Banerjee expresses excitement about sequel

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' tells the story of a haunted town, visited by a woman’s ghost

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:12 IST
'Stree' clocks 5 years, Abhishek Banerjee expresses excitement about sequel
Actor Abhishek Banerjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Horror-comedy 'Stree', on Thursday, clocked five years. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' tells the story of a haunted town, visited by a woman's ghost. Rajkummar Rao plays a tailor who falls for Shraddha Kapoor in the movie. Abhishek Banerjee played a pivotal role in the film and tickled everyone's funny bone with his comedy.

As the film turned 5 on Thursday, Abhishek took a stroll down memory lane and how the audience fell in love with his character. "Five years have passed since Janaa came to life. The journey this character has taken has been beyond my wildest imagination. Starting with 'Stree' and expanding this characters' universe, Janaa's evolution has been remarkable. While I began my film journey with darker roles, portraying Janaa gave me the opportunity to embrace the humorous facets of my craft. I have enjoyed every minute of playing Janna. I have related to this character and have connected well with it," he said.

The sequel to the hit film recently went on floors and Abhishek is extremely excited about it. "I am elated with the love that audience has showered on me for playing Janna and equally excited that Janna is going to come back soon with Stree 2," he said.

Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi also featured in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023