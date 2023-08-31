Tamannaah Bhatia wishes her parents on their 40th wedding anniversary

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday wished her parents on their 40th wedding anniversary with a special post. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared a beautiful picture of her parents, who can be seen posing with a big smile.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 40th anniversary mom and dad." A few hours ago, Tamannaah was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from the vacation.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is receiving appreciation for her recent release of the investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach'. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series will delve into the lives of various characters as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. Tamannaah earlier said in a statement, "A woman being strong doesn't make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that's an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything. When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there's nothing more powerful than that and that is what Anya (my character from Aakhri Sach) essentially embodies."

The series is streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 25. She was also seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'.

Apart from this, Tamannaah has come on board for Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa'. The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)