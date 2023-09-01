Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift's concert film headed to movie theaters; Actor Adam Driver takes on Netflix, Amazon over strike inaction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Pinochet becomes a vampire in Chilean director Larrain's Venice entry 'El Conde'

Chilean director Pablo Larrain, known for his Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana dramas "Jackie" and "Spencer," chose General Augusto Pinochet as the subject of his latest film, "El Conde". The movie, which is screening in competition at the Venice Film Festival, depicts Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire whose family gathers at his remote hideout as he decides his time on earth has come to an end.

Basta! Let Italians play Italians in movies, actor says

One of Italy's most famous actors, Pierfrancesco Favino, on Wednesday said Italian actors should be given a chance to play Italian roles in big international movies. He didn't mention any names but his plea came just a day before "Ferrari" was due to debut at the Venice Film Festival, with U.S. actor Adam Driver playing Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari and Spain's Penelope Cruz playing his wife.

"Barbenheimer" makes waves for July's movie spending, but box office recovery still lags

"Barbenheimer" - the twin-bill summer box office phenom - sure helped to drive U.S. consumers back to cinemas last month, but movie-going is still struggling to catch up to other recreational spending categories post-pandemic. Outlays for movie theater-going grew in July at an annualized rate of nearly 11% from June, outshining the spending gains last month at sporting events and concerts or live theater, data out Thursday from the Commerce Department showed. Total consumer spending increased a stronger-than-expected 0.8% last month.

Adam Driver not allowed to drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film

Adam Driver, star of the latest film to hit Venice, "Ferrari", revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any of the eponymous race cars that feature in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari. "They were the scariest things on set, but they wouldn't let me drive the cars for insurance reasons," Driver told reporters.

Taylor Swift's concert film headed to movie theaters

After crushing records with her billion-dollar concert tour, pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to light up the big screen with a documentary about the event that dominated the music scene this summer. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will play in cinemas in North America starting Oct. 13, the "Anti-Hero" singer announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Luc Besson makes emotional return to Venice with 'Dogman' movie

An emotional Luc Besson brought his latest film "Dogman" to the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, returning to the limelight two months after France's top appeals court rejected a request to reopen a rape claim against him. Besson had always denied the accusation, which had threatened to turn him into a pariah in the movie industry, and he did not mention the case as he spoke to reporters ahead of the Venice premiere.

Actor Adam Driver takes on Netflix, Amazon over strike inaction

U.S. actor Adam Driver, in Venice to promote his new film "Ferrari", criticised streaming services Netflix and Amazon on Thursday for not giving into demands by actors' and writers' unions in a strike that has hobbled the entertainment industry. The actors and writers are striking simultaneously for the first time in 63 years, demanding curbs on the use of artificial intelligence and higher pay as streaming becomes prevalent.

Venice jury chief says art must triumph over content in Hollywood

Amid the glitz of the Venice Film Festival, jury president Damien Chazelle said on Wednesday he wanted to draw attention to strikes by Hollywood writers and actors that have brought much of the U.S. entertainment industry to a standstill.

"It is a difficult time obviously in Hollywood for working actors and writers, and also for crews," Chazelle told reporters as the world's oldest film festival got underway.

Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US

Rock duo Royal Blood began its life in the southern English coastal resort of Worthing, but says it feels at home in the United States, where it will tour its fourth full length album to be released on Friday. Formed in 2011, the band initially struggled to get a gig in its home town, often regarded as the genteel little sister to trendy Brighton.

ABBA's Agnetha to release new single 'Where Do We Go From Here?'

ABBA star Agnetha Faltskog said she will release a new single on Thursday, relaunching her solo career at the age of 73. Faltskog, lead singer alongside Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the hugely successful Swedish pop band which formed in 1972, released her last solo album a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)