Just In Time - India's Most Trusted Retailer of International Watch Brands Joins Forces with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' as Exclusive Watch Retail Partner

As India's most trusted retailer for International watch brands 'Just In Time' collaborates with Jawan movie as Exclusive Watch Retail Partner, starring global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Just In Time takes pride in its vast assortment of fashionable timepieces, which can be found at over 60+ retail stores across India and their website www.justintime.in .Their collection includes over 10,000+ watch styles.

The excitement surrounding 'Jawan' has reached new heights, with a trending scene from the movie's prevue capturing hearts all over. The viral scene showcases Shah Rukh Khan's mesmerizing dance performance in a metro, and eagle-eyed viewers will spot Just In Time's eye-catching posters adorning the metro walls in that very scene.

Customers looking to own some of the most stylish watches can explore 'Just In Time's' comprehensive collection through their online platform link - https://justintime.in/collections/jawan-collection and brick-and-mortar stores located across India.

On this one of a kind collaboration, Just In Time, MD, Rajesh (Raju) Chheda remarks, ''We are truly honoured to join hands with Red Chillies Entertainment's magnum opus, 'Jawan,' , starring Shah Rukh Khan, the most loved superstar in the country. This strategic partnership with the film, marks a significant milestone for Just In Time, as it provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase our brand on a global stage. With a legacy of over 25 years and strong ties with iconic watch brands, Just In Time aims to continue delivering unmatched experiences to watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.'' Check the SRK byte where he is talking about Just In Time - https://youtu.be/ZPJH2gPBBys?si=opQDTvoTzfHQZH2m Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films, produced at a never seen before scale for an Indian film, it is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan starting from, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199754/Just_In_Time_Jawan.jpg Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPJH2gPBBys

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)