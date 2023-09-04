PVR INOX IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CGR CINEMAS LAUNCH THE FIRST ICE THEATERS® FORMAT IN SOUTH INDIA

Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road, with the release of The Equalizer 3~ Bengaluru, September 4, 2023: PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has today announced the opening of its premium ICE THEATERS® auditorium in its 12-screen Superplex at Forum South Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This is the third ICE THEATERS® auditorium in the country after launching the first two in Delhi and Gurugram.

The state-of-the-art ICE IMMERSIVE® technology is a sensorial experience that features LED panels on each side of the auditorium, in order to fill the moviegoer's peripheral vision with supplementary ambient colors and shapes and therefore complement the action on the main screen. The exclusive panels placed on each side of the auditorium create a spectacular visual atmosphere through dynamic shapes and colors and allow the audience to watch movies in total immersion. The LED panels do not show a continuation of the action, but project these shapes and colors that are in line with the visuals.

While the ultimate visual experience is enhanced through 4K Projection and Real D 3D with maximum image quality, the optimal audio playback comes alive with Dolby Atmos®. ICE Theaters® offers much more than technological excellence with visual comfort made visible through curved rows providing ideal orientation towards the screen. The ICE THEATERS® auditorium at PVR Superplex has a seating capacity of 237 and comprises of classic, prime and recliner seats. Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited said, "We are happy to expand the presence of the ICE THEATERS® screen in South India after our initial foray in Delhi and Gurugram. India is one of the largest and fastest-growing film markets in the world, with a huge and diverse audience base. Hence, we need to continually innovate to meet the changing preferences and expectations of Indian moviegoers. Through the introduction of premium experiential formats, we are able to give access to the best of global standards of cinema experience to audiences in India. After launching the globally acclaimed format in India, ICE Theaters will not only be able to present Hollywood or English films, but also showcases Indian films in various languages to viewers in India". ICE THEATERS® has released over 120 titles in their ICE IMMERSIVE® format till 2022, in partnership with all Major Hollywood Studios with Warner Bros's THE BATMAN, FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, Sony Pictures's UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, Lionsgate's MOONFALL, Universal Studios's AMBULANCE, JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION, Paramount Pictures's SCREAM, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, and Walt Disney Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, LIGHTYEAR, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. In 2023, it has released 20 titles including GRAN TURISMO, BARBIE, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE, THE MEG 2, INDIANA JONES, ELEMENTAL, FLASH, TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE BEASTS, SPIDERMAN, FASTX, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, SUZUME, MARIO BROS, JOHN WICK, SHAZAM, CREED III, QUANUMANIA, ASTERIX & OBELIX. Forthcoming Titles include THE EQUALIZER, THE CREATOR, THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER, NAPOLEAN, AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM, WONKA.

Indian Movies released include PATHAAN, BHOLAA, ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHAANI with forthcoming titles being JAWAN, SALAAR, TIGER 3 and DUNKI. Mr. Guillaume Thomine Desmazures, Managing Director at ICE THEATERS®, added "We expanded in India as part of our global strategy to bring the innovative and immersive cinema format to different regions and markets. PVR INOX is the largest film exhibitor in India and is known for its innovation and excellence in cinema exhibition. The collaboration with them gives us the opportunity to reach new audiences. We are delighted to work with Indian Studios to make their titles more immersive with enhancement of dynamic and colorful contents. We are confident that moviegoers in the South of India will be impressed by the enhanced visual and auditory experience. ICE THEATERS® is an exciting and promising cinema format that has the potential to revolutionize the movie-watching experience in India". About PVR INOX PVR INOX Limited is the largest film exhibition company in India with 1708 screens across 361 properties in 115 cities (India and Sri Lanka). Since their inception, both PVR and INOX have created iconic cinema brands with storied histories of achieving significant milestones and setting benchmarks in the film exhibition industry. With a collective heritage of transforming out-of-home entertainment in the country, the merged company offers a wide range of cinema services such as child friendly audis, the latest screening technology, superior sound systems, wide range of F&B offerings, film and non-film content and an array of formats in the premium screen category. For further information, please visit: http://www.pvrcinemas.com Follow us: https://twitter.com/_PVRCinemas; https://www.linkedin.com/company/pvr-limited https://www.instagram.com/pvrcinemas_official; https://www.facebook.com/moviesatpvr About ICE THEATERS® ICE THEATERS®, a CGR CINEMAS company, has developed a premium unique experience to immerse the moviegoers with visual immersive format, exclusively designed to enhance the movie-theater experience.

ICE THEATERS® auditorium combines state-of-the-art design, excellence in immersive sound and in 4K Laser projection technologies, as well as the revolutionary ICE IMMERSIVE© technology with LED panels on the side walls. The format now operates in France, the United States, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Spain and India, across 52 theaters.

For further information, please visit: https://www.icetheaters.com/ Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ice-theaters About CGR CINEMAS CGR Cinemas, with over 30 years of experience in theatrical exhibition, currently operating over 700 screens among 71 cinemas, is the second largest French exhibitor in terms of number of locations across the country and has extended its activities to Hotels & Restaurant Markets. Pioneer in technology, CGR Cinemas was the first cinema chain in Europe to become 100 per cent digitally equipped. Today, CGR Cinemas is the leading cinema circuit in Europe for premium experience theatres with 42 operative VIP auditoriums. CGR Cinemas welcomes over 27 million moviegoers a year and counts over 2,000 employees.

