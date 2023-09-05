Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. Director Mrs. Punam Gupta (Serial Entrepreneur cum Social Worker) got Ayushcon Excellence Awards from Hon'ble Haryana Governor Sh. Vandaru Datatrey

New Delhi (India), September 5: Mrs. Punam Gupta, Director of IMMUNO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED, has been presented with the coveted Ayushcon Excellence Award, by Shri Vandaru Datatrey Ji, the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana.

Mrs. Punam Gupta was bestowed with the award for her remarkable contributions to holistic medicine and the promotion of millets.

IMMUNO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED manufactures and sells a wide range of holistic medical products, veterinary feed supplements, paraben-free, silicon-free, and sulfate-free cosmetics, as well as food supplements, among other things.

Apart from this, IMMUNO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED also runs the 'Together We Can' Foundation which focuses on a variety of programs such as food safety, environmental protection, body and organ donation, job creation, cyber security, and more. Apart from its commitment to holistic well-being, the 'Together We Can' Foundation is also actively involved in the promotion of millets.

Through IMMUNO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED and the 'Together We Can' Foundation, Mrs. Punam Gupta has been making notable efforts to promote holistic wellness and millets. Her efforts are in line with the growing awareness of holistic health and sustainable nutrition across the world. Under Mrs. Punam Gupta's leadership, the 'Together We Can' Foundation has held two Millet Melas in Ambala, offering a forum to emphasize the nutritional and ecological advantages of millets. Furthermore, the 'Together We Can' Foundation has held several seminars to raise awareness about the relevance of millets in our diet and their potential to alter the food sector. Mrs. Punam Gupta, the driving force behind these activities, has not only taken IMMUNO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED to new heights but she is also dedicated to campaigning for the resurgence of ancient wellness practices and the incorporation of millets into modern diets. The Ayushcon Excellence Award was presented to Mrs. Punam Gupta at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, during a significant event attended by Agriculture Minister Shri Chaudhary Ji and other dignitaries from the Ayush Department and Parliament. The award ceremony not only honored Mrs. Punam Gupta's accomplishments, but it also marked a watershed point in the wider quest to integrate ancient knowledge with modern development for the greater benefit.

Mrs. Punam Gupta has today become an inspiration to entrepreneurs, health enthusiasts, and individuals committed to creating positive change. The Ayushcon Excellence Award is just another feather in her cap. She had earlier also received an award from popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in New Delhi for Social Worker cum Best Serial Entrepreneur. By winning the Ayushcon Excellence Award she has set an example of how innovative business practices can be seamlessly blended with social responsibility to drive progress. We wish Mrs. Punam Gupta all the best for her future endeavors in the holistic medicine industry and the promotion of millets.

