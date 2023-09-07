Entertainment News Roundup: Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'; Bruce Springsteen scrubs eight September tour dates, citing peptic ulcers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones announced "Hackney Diamonds", their first album of original music for 18 years and first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who played on two of the tracks, at the Hackney Empire on Wednesday. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - the surviving core of the 61-year-old band - appeared on stage at the London theatre to discuss the recording, before the premiere of the video of single "Angry", which features actress Sydney Sweeney.

Bruce Springsteen scrubs eight September tour dates, citing peptic ulcers

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen said on Wednesday he was indefinitely postponing eight tour dates this month with his E Street Band, citing medical treatment he is undergoing for peptic ulcers. Springsteen, 73, promised to reschedule the canceled performances, beginning with a show that had been set for Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as well as a previously missed date in Philadelphia a few weeks earlier.

Harrowing migrant drama puts spotlight on Europe border cruelty

After the media was denied access to migrants desperately trying to cross the Polish-Belarus border, director Agnieszka Holland decided to step in and make a wrenching movie about their plight. "Green Border", which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, tells the story of refugees, charity workers, activists and border guards, whose lives intersect in the cold, swampy forests between the two east European countries.

Ryuichi Sakamoto's last performance captured by son in Venice 'Opus'

In late 2022 celebrated Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, stricken with terminal cancer, spent nine days at a Tokyo studio performing 20 of his much-loved pieces from across his career. The pared-back performance, featuring just Sakamoto and his piano, was captured by his son, Neo Sora, and turned into a concert film "Opus" which is screening at the Venice Film Festival some six months after the 71-year-old composer died.

Lviv's hottest ticket: a concert hall resurrecting Ukraine's repertoire

At a concert hall in western Ukraine, a classical music programme resurrecting lost and neglected works of Ukraine's repertoire is packing the house nightly, often featuring a resident orchestra that fled the war zone. Air raids occasionally interrupt the concerts, and musicians have played by candlelight during power cuts, but the Organ Hall in the city of Lviv - in a stately 17th century former Catholic Church - has become one of the hottest tickets in town.

Brazen, original, poetic: hip-hop's mark on fashion continues

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, elements of the culture are expected to be on the runway during New York Fashion Week from Sept. 8-13, when American designers will showcase their latest collections. "Hip-hop fashion is defined by its brazenness, its originality, its verbal symphony. You know, hip-hop is poetry," said costume designer and entrepreneur June Ambrose, a creative director at Puma.

Ava DuVernay makes history with Venice premiere of 'Origin'

Award-winning director Ava DuVernay on Wednesday became the first African American woman to present a movie in competition at the Venice Film Festival, overcoming sceptics who had tried to talk her out of applying. "As Black film makers we are told people who love films in other parts of the world do not care about our stories," DuVernay told reporters ahead of the screening of her powerful, thought-provoking movie "Origin".

