Entertainment News Roundup: Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'; Bruce Springsteen scrubs eight September tour dates, citing peptic ulcers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones announced "Hackney Diamonds", their first album of original music for 18 years and first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who played on two of the tracks, at the Hackney Empire on Wednesday. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - the surviving core of the 61-year-old band - appeared on stage at the London theatre to discuss the recording, before the premiere of the video of single "Angry", which features actress Sydney Sweeney.

Reruns and reality fill out strike-struck fall TV season

Broadcast television networks kick off the fall TV season this month with strike-depleted lineups featuring game shows, reruns and a 72-year-old widower looking for love in the reality TV dating pool. ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," in which 22 women aged 60 to 75 compete for the affection of a Midwestern grandfather, is among the unscripted series peppering prime-time schedules.

Toronto film festival kicks off with Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron', few stars

The Toronto International Film Festival opened on Thursday with "The Boy and the Heron" by famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, the first time an animated feature has taken the coveted spot. Although there was a dearth of star power on the red carpet due to the Hollywood actors strike, festival goers can look forward to some 50 films over 11 days, including Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money," "Lee" which stars Kate Winslet and Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins".

Bruce Springsteen scrubs eight September tour dates, citing peptic ulcers

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen said on Wednesday he was indefinitely postponing eight tour dates this month with his E Street Band, citing medical treatment he is undergoing for peptic ulcers. Springsteen, 73, promised to reschedule the canceled performances, beginning with a show that had been set for Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as well as a previously missed date in Philadelphia a few weeks earlier.

'That 70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women who on Thursday said that the Church of Scientology sought to protect the actor and intimidate them into silence. The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro TV comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in May in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

Jazz quintet Ezra Collective wins Mercury Prize

Ezra Collective on Thursday won the Mercury Prize for "Where I'm Meant to Be", the first jazz album to ever take home the British music award. The London quintet, made up of drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, saxophonist James Mollison and trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, beat contenders including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Loyle Carner and singer Raye for the trophy and a cash prize of 25,000 British pounds ($31,177).

Ava DuVernay makes history with Venice premiere of 'Origin'

Award-winning director Ava DuVernay on Wednesday became the first African American woman to present a movie in competition at the Venice Film Festival, overcoming sceptics who had tried to talk her out of applying. "As Black film makers we are told people who love films in other parts of the world do not care about our stories," DuVernay told reporters ahead of the screening of her powerful, thought-provoking movie "Origin".

Niece of Japan's Johnny Kitagawa resigns from J-pop agency, apologises for his abuse

The niece of Johnny Kitagawa, the late J-pop mogul accused of sexually abusing hundreds of boys and young men over decades, apologised on Thursday for the abuse he carried out and stepped down as the head of the talent agency her uncle founded.

Kitagawa, who died in 2019 aged 87, headed the most powerful talent agency in Japan's pop music industry and the scandal, which emerged fully earlier this year, has horrified the country.

TIFF 2023: What to watch at the Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back for its 48th edition, welcoming movies from around the world to premiere in Canada. TIFF in past years has been a bellwether for Academy Award winners but this year the Festival is being held in the backdrop of two Hollywood strikes that have paralyzed production and could see a drop in the numbers of stars showing at the event.

Migrants not just numbers, Italian director says in Venice film

With migrant arrivals once again surging in Italy, director Matteo Garrone has brought a film to Venice showing the perilous journey from Africa to Europe through the eyes of two naive, but plucky Senegalese teenagers. "In these years we have got used to the idea that they are only numbers and we forget that behind these numbers there are people, there are families, there are dreams, there are souls," Garrone told Reuters following the premiere of "Me Captain".

(With inputs from agencies.)