Entertainment News Roundup: Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival; Lil Nas X says documentary captures end of an era, start of new one and more

Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival

"Poor Things", a gothic, sex-charged comedy directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, the British-made film wowed festival-goers with its zany story of a woman reanimated after suicide by a mad doctor who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

Lil Nas X says documentary captures end of an era, start of new one

American rapper and song writer Lil Nas X hopes his fans get to the "real me," behind the stage persona through his new documentary film, the musician told reporters at the 43 Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night. Nas X, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, is the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award for his song "Old Town Road."

Belgium premiers opera casting Cassandra as climate change scientist

Belgium's national opera house has premiered "Cassandra", an original score recasting the mythical figure of a doomed prophetess as a climate change scientist whose warnings about global warming go unheeded. The play develops in parallel worlds, one inhabited by Cassandra, cursed by ancient Greek gods to be disbelieved by contemporaries as she foresees the fall of their city of Troy, which inevitably materialises in a bloody carnage.

Elliot Page hopes new film 'Close to You' cracks open hearts and minds

Canadian actor Elliot Page hopes that his role in the new film "Close to You" moves people and cracks open the hearts and minds of viewers as it did for him. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, explores the story of Page's character Sam, who returns home after gender transition for a family reunion, dreading the awkward questions and comments that he is likely to encounter.

