Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards; US regulator fines Stoner Cats creator for offering NFTs and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney, Charter reach distribution deal ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

Walt Disney and Charter Communications said on Monday they have reached a deal that will see the media giant's networks, including ESPN, return to the Spectrum cable service just hours before the start of NFL "Monday Night Football." News of the potential deal eased some fears that the traditional cable TV bundle, long a profit-engine for media

From 'Hair Love' to 'Young Love': A Black family's animated TV tale

When director and writer Matthew A. Cherry started a crowdsourced fund in 2017 for his animated short film "Hair Love," he could not have imagined it would go on to win an Oscar in 2020 and eventually grow into the 2023 Max series "Young Love." As the series creator, he was keen to continue the story of the family in "Young Love," which premieres on Sept. 21 and runs for 12 episodes.

US regulator fines Stoner Cats creator for offering NFTs

The creator of the popular Stoner Cats animated web series will pay a $1 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it conducted an unregistered offering of crypto asset securities by selling non-fungible tokens, the regulator said on Wednesday. Stoner Cats 2 LLC did not admit or deny wrongdoing in settling charges it illegally raised $8.2 million in July 2021 by selling 10,320 NFTs for about $800 each, which sold out in 35 minutes.

Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

Pop superstar Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Tuesday, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's 2022 "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" depicts a litany of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Polish filmmaker brings struggle of Ukrainian evacuations to TIFF

Days after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Polish filmmaker Maciek Hamela left his home in Warsaw, bought a van, and began transporting evacuees to safety. Hamela’s documentary, “In the Rearview,” chronicles six months of journeys and hours of footage, giving a raw and intimate picture of the war in real time.

Ethan Hawke taps Flannery O’Connor's fiction to tell her story in 'Wildcat'

Director Ethan Hawke took a deep dive into the fiction of the late American author Flannery O’Connor for his new film "Wildcat," hoping to tell her story in a way that helps the viewer make sense of her world view developed as a white Roman Catholic child of the segregated American South. Born in 1925, O’Connor was a highly regarded fiction writer in the Southern Gothic style. Yet in the nearly 60 years since her untimely death from lupus, her personal letters and opinions on race have been criticized for evidence of racial prejudice.

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard bring Hollywood to TIFF amid strikes

Actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard brought Hollywood glamour to the Toronto International Film Festival for their family drama “Memory” amid strikes that have kept most celebrities off the carpets. The film received an interim agreement from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), allowing the stars to promote their work at a festival that’s been mostly star-less due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)