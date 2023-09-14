Odd News Roundup: Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies; Peru Doctors Save Toddler Who Swallowed Eight Medical Needles

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies

Mexican lawmakers heard testimony that "we are not alone" in the universe and saw the alleged remains of non-human beings in an extraordinary hearing marking the Latin American country's first congressional event on UFOs. In the hearing on Tuesday on FANI, the Spanish acronym for what are usually now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), politicians were shown two artifacts that Mexican journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed were the corpses of extraterrestrials.

Peru Doctors Save Toddler Who Swallowed Eight Medical Needles

Doctors in northeastern Peru saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who had swallowed eight injection needles while playing. "It was once we were in the operating room and we opened up his abdomen that we found those metal pieces, (and realized) they were really needles," Dr. Efrain Salazar said.

(With inputs from agencies.)