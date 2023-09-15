Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards; Hollywood's janitors swept out of jobs by dual strikes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are on the short-list for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Spain's Aitana Bonmati is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player on the back of winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Half of the dozen nominees in the men's category were part of Manchester City's 2022-23 treble-winning squad, while City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for Best Men's Coach.

US regulator fines Stoner Cats creator for offering NFTs

The creator of the popular Stoner Cats animated web series will pay a $1 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it conducted an unregistered offering of crypto asset securities by selling non-fungible tokens, the regulator said on Wednesday. Stoner Cats 2 LLC did not admit or deny wrongdoing in settling charges it illegally raised $8.2 million in July 2021 by selling 10,320 NFTs for about $800 each, which sold out in 35 minutes.

Hollywood's janitors swept out of jobs by dual strikes

Yolanda Cendejas was let go from her job as a studio janitor on May 5, days after Hollywood writers went on strike, leaving the Los Angeles resident without income and the health insurance she needs to cover treatment for her diabetes. She was forced to return to her native Mexico in July to have a non-malignant tumor removed.

Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

Pop superstar Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Tuesday, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's 2022 "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" depicts a litany of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Casino giant Caesars confirms data breach

Caesars Entertainment on Thursday confirmed a data breach that led to a leak of information, including details from its loyalty program database. The company said hackers accessed details, including driver's license numbers and possibly social security numbers, for a "significant number of members in the database".

Music investor Hipgnosis to sell catalogues to bolster shares

Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund will sell some of its catalogues, including songs by pop star Shakira and rapper Nelly, for $465 million to a private Blackstone vehicle to fund a share buy-back, pay down debt and bolster its stock price, the UK company said on Thursday. The sale includes a portfolio of 29 music catalogues and a collection of non-core songs to a partnership between its investment adviser and funds advised by U.S. private equity group Blackstone, Hipgnosis said on Thursday.

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard bring Hollywood to TIFF amid strikes

Actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard brought Hollywood glamour to the Toronto International Film Festival for their family drama “Memory” amid strikes that have kept most celebrities off the carpets. The film received an interim agreement from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), allowing the stars to promote their work at a festival that’s been mostly star-less due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Analysis-Disney, Charter deal reshapes media landscape -executives

Thirty-one years ago, cable TV pioneer John Malone predicted customers would have as many as 500 channels in their living rooms. Charter, the cable company in which Malone’s Liberty Broadband is a major investor, began downscaling that vision this week.

