Entertainment News Roundup: Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return; Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list and more

Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are on the short-list for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Spain's Aitana Bonmati is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player on the back of winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Half of the dozen nominees in the men's category were part of Manchester City's 2022-23 treble-winning squad, while City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for Best Men's Coach.

Hollywood's janitors swept out of jobs by dual strikes

Yolanda Cendejas was let go from her job as a studio janitor on May 5, days after Hollywood writers went on strike, leaving the Los Angeles resident without income and the health insurance she needs to cover treatment for her diabetes. She was forced to return to her native Mexico in July to have a non-malignant tumor removed.

Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return

Actor Drew Barrymore issued a video apology to striking Hollywood writers on Friday but said she will go forward with plans to resume her talk show next week. Barrymore has been subject to protests by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who argue that she is violating terms of their work stoppage by filming new episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The first is scheduled to air on Monday.

Music investor Hipgnosis to sell catalogues to bolster shares

Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund will sell some of its catalogues, including songs by pop star Shakira and rapper Nelly, for $465 million to a private Blackstone vehicle to fund a share buy-back, pay down debt and bolster its stock price, the UK company said on Thursday. The sale includes a portfolio of 29 music catalogues and a collection of non-core songs to a partnership between its investment adviser and funds advised by U.S. private equity group Blackstone, Hipgnosis said on Thursday.

Analysis-Disney, Charter deal reshapes media landscape -executives

Thirty-one years ago, cable TV pioneer John Malone predicted customers would have as many as 500 channels in their living rooms. Charter, the cable company in which Malone’s Liberty Broadband is a major investor, began downscaling that vision this week.

