Entertainment News Roundup: Drew Barrymore to pause show until Hollywood writers' strike ends; Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board

Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner was removed from his position on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's board of directors after comments he made about Black and female artists that were widely criticized, the hall said in a statement. In a terse statement, the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame offered no reason for its move, saying, "Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation."

Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return

Actor Drew Barrymore issued a video apology to striking Hollywood writers on Friday but said she will go forward with plans to resume her talk show next week. Barrymore has been subject to protests by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who argue that she is violating terms of their work stoppage by filming new episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The first is scheduled to air on Monday.

Drew Barrymore to pause show until Hollywood writers' strike ends

Actor Drew Barrymore on Sunday said she had backed off plans to bring back her daytime talk show while strikes in Hollywood continue, yielding to an outcry of criticism. The proposed return of "The Drew Barrymore Show" drew picketers from the striking writers' and actors' unions as taping resumed last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)