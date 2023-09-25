Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show; Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, the National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday. The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Hollywood's writers union reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios on Sunday, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production and cost the California economy billions. The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America (WGA,) as well as union members, before it can take effect.

Big media rallies on signs of end to Hollywood writers' strike

Hollywood studios heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as a tentative deal with striking screenwriters raised hopes of business returning to normal after five months of disruption. Those expectations lifted the shares of studio owners Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global, Walt Disney and Netflix between 0.5% and 2.3% in premarket trading.

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren hospitalised after fall

Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, a national icon and one of the most enduring movie divas of the 20th century, has had surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, her spokesperson said on Monday. The operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

