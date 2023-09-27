Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift's concert film scores a worldwide release; Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?

The Hollywood writers' strike is nearing its end after a preliminary agreement with studios and streaming companies on Sunday after five months of disruption. Is the strike over?

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, including actor Viola Davis, who will advise Washington on deepening ties with African communities. Washington has sought to stress the region's importance and counter challenges posed by China and Russia to the United States' interests in the increasingly important region.

Hollywood studios can train AI models on writers' work under tentative deal - WSJ

Hollywood studios are expected to retain the right to train artificial-intelligence models based on writers' work under the terms of a tentative labor agreement between the two sides, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation. The writers would also walk away with an important win, a guarantee that they will receive credit and compensation for work they do on scripts, even if studios partially rely on AI tools, according to the report.

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Hollywood's writers union reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios on Sunday, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production and cost the California economy billions. The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America (WGA,) as well as union members, before it can take effect.

'Better Call Saul' creators beat Liberty Tax's defamation, trademark lawsuit

Better call this: Case dismissed. The creators of the hit crime drama "Better Call Saul" on Monday won the dismissal of a defamation and trademark infringement lawsuit by Liberty Tax Service for depicting a shady fictional tax firm that appeared to resemble its own.

Video game performers prepared to strike for more pay, protections

Cissy Jones isn't asking to be paid millions of dollars to give video games their voice, but the actor, and others like her performing under a Screen Actors Guild's video game contract say they need more money to cope with rising costs of living. "We haven't had a raise in five years, four years maybe, and prices have gone up. Our rates have not," said Jones, a BAFTA winner for her voice as Delilah in the Campo Santo video game "Firewatch". Jones is covered under a contract with video game makers negotiated by SAG-AFTRA.

Documentary takes Argentine cartoon strip icon Mafalda to television

Mafalda, a precocious bushy-haired girl with the insatiable drive to question everything, will on Wednesday make the jump to television streaming in a Disney+ and Star+ docuseries that will examine the beloved Argentine comic strip through a feminist lens. Joaquin Salvador Lavado, known as "Quino", launched the comic six decades ago, initially as a failed covert advertising campaign for electrical appliances.

UK police investigate sex assault allegations following Russell Brand reports

British police said on Monday they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that four women had accused actor and comedian Russell Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported the women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Taylor Swift's concert film scores a worldwide release

Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide. "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide ... ” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

Hollywood's video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail

Video game voice actors and motion capture performers have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations on a new labor contract fail, setting the stage for another possible work stoppage in Hollywood. After voting closed on Monday, the SAG-AFTRA union said 98.32% of those who cast ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)