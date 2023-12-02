Left Menu

Foundation day of Assam celebrated at Arunachal Raj Bhavan

The foundation day of Assam was celebrated in the Raj Bhavan of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, with a number of cultural programmes.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-12-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 22:52 IST
Foundation day of Assam celebrated at Arunachal Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

The foundation day of Assam was celebrated in the Raj Bhavan of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, with a number of cultural programmes. Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik along with his wife Anagha Parnaik participated in the celebration with the people and children of Assam, who are serving or staying in the state.

The governor greeted the people of Assam on their foundation day and conveyed good wishes of all Arunachalis to them. He expressed hope that with continued goodwill and cultural similarities among the people of both states, the minor discord over boundary issues would be resolved soon.

A colourful cultural programme was presented on the occasion by artists from various communities of Assam including, Boro, Karbi, Mising, Sonowal Kachari, Lalung, Garo, Dimacha and Assamese.

Statehood days of different states are celebrated in Raj Bhavans to foster a sense of belongingness and spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023